That Feel Good Music video from Dailey & Vincent

Everybody loves a song about bluegrass music… right?

Dailey & Vincent have a new music video for one from their latest album, Patriots & Poets. It’s one that Jamie Dailey wrote with Bill Anderson and Jeffery East that includes the titles of all sorts of bluegrass numbers in the lyrics. Darrin sings it with help from members of their touring band, and guests Corey Piatt on mandolin and Stuart Duncan on fiddle.

And since it’s Dailey & Vincent, there’s all sort of silliness involved as well.

Look for Patriots & Poets wherever you buy bluegrass music.