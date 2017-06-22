Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicks off today

The 45th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is underway!

Wednesday night saw jams in every corner of the campground. The festival has been held continuously at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte, Michigan since 1972.

The stage show starts at 1:00 p.m. Thursday and runs thru Saturday evening with many local and national bands. Thursday has two of Michigan’s own, with New County Grass and the Michigan Mafia String Band, along with Ohio bands the Bluegrass Mountaineers and Harbourtown.