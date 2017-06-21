Wander Down Festival launches in October

Benton, IL is the site for another new bluegrass festival launching this year.

The Wander Down Music Festival, hosted by Chicago’s Way Down Wanderers, will occur October 13-15 at Camp Manitowa. A full-service campground, Manitowa will offer chef-prepared meals, a covered concert area, quiet camping areas, water and beach activities, and more.

The Wanderers have prepared a fun experience for the whole family, with loads of workshops and activities for kids, plus instrument workshops, jam sessions for different skill levels, yoga classes with live music, a band scramble, and a safe a dry space to store instruments.

Scheduled to appear are Barefoot Movement, Chain Station, The Mighty Pines, Wil Maring & Robert Bowlin, and Violet & The Undercurrents. The Way Down Wanderers will also bring their high-energy, progressive bluegrass sound to the stage all three days.

Full ticket information and other details can be found online.

