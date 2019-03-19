Chantilly Farm Bluegrass Festival and HoosierDevil announce collaboration

Maggie Rainwater, the new owner of HoosierDevil, has announced a new collaboration with the Chantilly Farm Bluegrass & BBQ Festival in Floyd, VA.

The festival, hosting its 9th event this May, brings huge crowds of bluegrass lovers into the tiny community of Floyd each spring. Chantilly Farms also serves as the home festival for Junior Sisk, who performs both nights on stage, just a short drive from his homeplace in nearby Ferrum.

Sisk says that he loves the atmosphere, and the great customer service the organizers provide.

“It has always been a true honor to call this my home festival. Each year they put together a great lineup, and the festival really strives to create a great experience for every single person that comes through the gate. That’s not something you see at every event you attend.”

The new relationship with HoosierDevil finds them partnering on the promotional and publicity side. Rainwater, who knows a thing or two about bluegrass events through her grandfather, Jody Rainwater of Flatt & Scruggs fame, says it’s one of her favorites.

“Chantilly Farm’s Bluegrass and BBQ Festival is an event I look forward to every year, and I could not be happier for HoosierDevil to have the opportunity to work alongside the Chantilly Farm team. Chantilly treats everyone at the event – staff, volunteers, bands, guests – like family, and the positive, laid-back atmosphere they have cultivated at Bluegrass and BBQ is something truly special. When you combine such good vibes with a beautiful location, a variety of curated vendors, and a stellar lineup featuring the best in bluegrass, old-time, and mountain music, you have a recipe for a spectacular event. I believe the sky is the limit for Chantilly Farm and their Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, and HoosierDevil is delighted to be part of it!”

New for 2019 is an all-access VIP ticket option which entitles the bearer to:

1 VIP parking pass on festival grounds

2 nights premium tent camping

4 beverage garden tickets

4 Chantilly Bucks to spend at food vendors ($20 value)

Swag bag of Chantilly merchandise

VIP only viewing areas

Access to VIP hospitality tent

Complimentary VIP-only happy hour

Backstage hospitality with closer access to performers

The new VIP ticket goes for $300, or $500 for a couple. Upgrades are available for those who have already bought regular admission passes.

Chantilly Farm Bluegrass & BBQ Festival takes place May 24-25. Full details about the lineup, camping options, and other information can be found online.