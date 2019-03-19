Braeden Paul launches B. Paul Entertainment

Braeden Paul came to bluegrass in the most traditional way possible. The young mandolinist and vocalist learned the music from his father and grandfather as a youngster growing up in Baton Rouge, LA. His attention was drawn most especially to the sound of the old guard – Jimmy Martin, Bill Monroe, and Ralph Stanley.

Living now near Dallas, Paul has made his career in the music this past few years working as the booking agent for Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show. His success steering Karl around the country has given him the confidence to hang out his own shingle, and try to assist other groups with representation as B. Paul Entertainment.

Braeden’s focus is on traditional bluegrass, and he will continue to be agent for Shiflett, along with Audie Blaylock and Redline, Hillbilly Fever, and his own group, Braeden Paul & Wheel Hoss.

Paul has more behind him than just his experience with Karl and his love for the old sound. He also has received a Certificate in Music Business from Collin College in Plano, TX, and has worked with a number of North Texas groups playing bluegrass and acoustic country.

It sounds like Braeden is a fast learner, and he is clearly eager to get started.

“In 2017 I began my bluegrass music career handling booking duties for Karl Shiflett and his wonderful band. In that time I’ve felt like I’ve grown a lot and I’ve gotten to establish great relationships with different promoters and talent buyers along the way. I hope that this new venture will allow me to continue giving talent buyers a positive experience by bringing quality artists to their events.”

You can find out more about B. Paul Entertainment and the acts they represent online.