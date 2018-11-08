Chad Darou to Mountain Fever

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of multi-instrumentalist Chad Darou to the label. A new album is expected in 2019.

Darou has worked in bluegrass for many years as a sideman, starting out as a youngster. Playing bass, banjo, guitar, mandolin – and these days most prominently – reso-guitar, Chad has always had plenty to offer in support of vocalists. And his 40 years in the business have brought him an ear for what works in choosing and arranging music.

A current solo project, Raising The Bar, has elevated his profile to the point where Mountain Fever President Mark Hodges saw something special in his music.

“Chad is known across the bluegrass genre as a man with exceptional talent. He is a creative genius and has a great work ethic that will meld nicely with the fantastic music our musical family creates. We look forward to seeing what we can do together!”

One of the songs from Raising The Bar has spent several weeks on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, Chad’s arrangement of the 1984 Bryan Adams hit, Heaven, done up with a grassy twist and sung by Cia Cherryholmes.

Look for more news about Chad Darou’s first Mountain Fever release as the new year turns.