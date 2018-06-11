Celebration of Life for Rick Fowler next month

We received this information from our friends at Rural Rhythm Records about a remembrance for Rick Fowler to be held next month near Nashville.

The Celebration of Life gathering for Rick Fowler who passed away on May 23 is set for Sunday, July 15 starting at 2:00 p.m. to be held at the Grand Inheritance; 198 Hix Lane, Gallatin, TN.

The memorial gathering will honor and celebrate Rick’s life with his closest friends and family.

Rick Fowler, who had been serving as the label’s National Sales and Promotions Director was only 64 years of age. Rick became ill several months ago and his doctors discovered a fast growing cancer throughout his body which finally took his life. He had enjoyed a successful career over the years with key sales positions with IMG, Music Mill, and recently with Rural Rhythm Records.

This beloved music industry veteran will be truly missed by all of his friends and industry associates.