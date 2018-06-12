Give Me Back My Heart from Nick Chandler & Delivered

Poor Mountain Records has released a second single for Nick Chandler & Delivered from their first album with the label, Groceries,Gas and Used Cars.

This time it’s Give Me Back My Heart, a very appealing song in the classic “happy sounding heartbreak story” category. Nick and the boys deliver it in an uptempo style, and sell the sad tale of a man who can’t get over a bad love just as they should.

Here’s a taste…

Nick Chandler & Delivered is Bo Bullman on guitar, Matthew Norton on bass, Evan Fowler on banjo, and Chandler on mandolin.

The band’s first single, Eli Funkelby, spent some time on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart earlier this year, and they are hoping that radio programmers will boost this one just the same. The single is available to radio via AirPlay Direct.

They also report that their schedule for 2019 is filling up based on the strength of the current album. Well done, boys!