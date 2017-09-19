Carolina video from Backline Bluegrass

A bluegrass song about Carolina! Who’d ‘a thunk it?

That’s the title of the first video and single from Backline Bluegrass, recently signed to Poor Mountain Records. It features the fresh young voice of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia, supported by Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Louis Hughes on mandolin, James Shepherd on banjo, and Jason Belue on bass.

It’s a coming home song with an acoustic country vibe, very much in keeping with contemporary bluegrass radio. You can expect to hear it on the airwaves soon.

Their first Poor Mountain release is expected in December.