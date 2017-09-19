Dudley Connell – a bluegrass man and his guitars

Dudley Connell is best known for playing with two important Washington, DC bands – The Johnson Mountain Boys and The Seldom Scene. In a recent interview he shared this story about the instruments he’s played with those bands.

DC: I saw a guitar for sale in The Washington Post. It was a Martin D-35. This was sometime in the mid-’70s. I had learned to play guitar on a fairly inexpensive Japanese copy of a Martin. I wanted a Martin so bad. At that time I didn’t know the difference between a D-28 and a D-35.

KD: What is the difference?

DC: The difference is a D-35 has a three-piece back and a D-28 has a two-piece back. So I saw this guitar advertised in The Washington Post. The seller was in Germantown, Maryland and a friend of mine and I went up there. Turns out I was buying it from a Catholic priest. When I asked him why he was selling it, he told me that he played it Sundays at Mass and he was embarrassed to ask for money when he was sitting there playing an expensive guitar. He decided to get rid of it and buy something cheaper so he could feel more comfortable with his congregation. So I bought the guitar.

KD: What did you pay for it, do you recall?

DC: $550.

KD: I don’t know anything about guitars so I don’t know if that was a good price.

DC: I think it was the going rate for a nice guitar. That was the first good guitar I ever owned. I played that guitar on the first JMB (Johnson Mountain Boys) record. This was very early in the JMB days.

We used to play New England a lot because we were recording for Rounder Records. And, Katy, we were just trying to get our name out. We would play just about anywhere for any price. One of the gigs we played was a benefit for Rounder Records at Amherst, at the college up there.

We were to back Hazel Dickens in a number. Tony Trischka and Skyline where there and a bunch of different Rounder acts. I think David (McLaughlin) and Eddie (Stubbs) had gone into the venue. It was really loud. It was a college town and a little bit wide open. Unbeknownst to me, there was a real rivalry between the townies, the people who actually lived there, and the college kids, who the townies thought were all rich.