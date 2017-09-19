Calamity Jane drops from Becky Buller Band

Dark Shadow Recording has released a second single from their upcoming sophomore project for The Becky Buller Band, Crêpe Paper Heart.

The song comes from Becky, co-written with Tim Stafford, and forms another installment in his wild west collection. Stafford has previously composed bluegrass numbers about Wild Bill Hickok and Billy The Kid, and now he and Becky can add Martha Canary to the list, better known as Calamity Jane. Her name was associated with Hickok’s in the late 19th century, though later historians have expressed doubts about claims that they were married.

Calamity Jane rips along at a galloping pace, with Rhonda Vincent supplying harmony vocals on all the bendy blues notes.

The single can be purchased for download now at the Dark Shadow web site, and radio programmers can get a copy via AirPlay Direct.