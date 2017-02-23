Carolina Blue to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the signing last week of Carolina Blue to the label. This is part of Poor Mountain’s 2017 push to become more aggressive in both artist acquisition and promotion.

Carolina Blue hails from Brevard, NC and specializes in the traditional bluegrass sound, characterized by their own original material. Bobby Powell is on guitar, Tim Jones on mandolin, Reese Combs on bass, and James McDowell on banjo.

Here’s a look at the band in their concept video from last year for Johnny Walker.

Jonathan Buckner with Poor Mountain says that they are delighted to add Carolina Blue to their roster, and explained a bit about what they have in the works.

“We are so excited about having them on board. They are a fantastic band from the Mountains of NC that has developed quite a following. Things have been rather quiet around Poor Mountain over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with Chosen Road’s schedule. However, we have two new hired guns that are going to help us get things back up and running. Rick Dollar will be joining the team handling marketing, promotion, and artist development. Kevin Pace will also be coming on board handling radio promotion. We can’t wait to see what’s in the future for Poor Mountain Records and our artists.”

Keep an eye peeled for more big news from Poor Mountain coming up soon.