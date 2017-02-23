Wednesday at the FL Bluegrass Classic

Anyone who likes to eat and likes to pick should have been at the Florida Bluegrass Classic on Wednesday. The evening kicked off with a wonderful potluck supper. There was no excuse for walking away hungry!

Radio personality, Greg Bird, then hosted an open mic session for the attendees. The jam sessions for the evening were on the main stage, with enough “put together” groups and individuals for a pickin’ that lasted for over three hours.

The stage show begins Thursday with the likes of Remington Ryde, The Gary Waldrep Band, Marty Raybon and Full Circle, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Eddie Raven, and others.

Come and join the fun if you are in the Brooksville, Florida area.