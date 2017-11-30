You can star in a music video with Rhonda Vincent

Posted on

OK… star might be pouring it a little strong.

But a general call for extras has been issued for a new video shoot, December 11 in Nashville, featuring Rhonda Vincent. If you’ll be in town that Monday afternoon, and can give up an hour or so for a crowd scene, come on down to American Legion Post 82 on Gallatin Pike before 3:00 p.m.

Rhonda will be involved in a video tribute to Merle Haggard’s classic song, Working Man’s Blues, by The DePue Brothers, which has become a bluegrass favorite as well. The DePues are well-known as classically-trained string musicians who record and perform bluegrass, especially during the Christmas season.

The video call says to wear a cowboy hat and fancy pants. Yee haw!

