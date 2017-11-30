The Boxcars cancel final two shows this weekend

More sad news for Boxcars fans…

The seminal bluegrass group had their two final shows scheduled for this weekend, prior to their planned disbanding. Performances were set for December 1 at The Pennyroyal Opry in Fairview, OH and on the 2nd at The Mountaineer Opry in Milton, WV.

But guitarist/vocalist Keith Garrett was taken to the hospital yesterday morning for an emergency appendectomy, and will be unable to do the shows. Rather than disappoint fans with a last-minute fill-in, the guys have decided to reluctantly cancel both dates.

The band has expressed their sorrow in having to miss these last shows, and thanks all their fans and friends along the road for a great seven years.

I’m sure that we join bluegrass fans everywhere in wishing Keith a speedy recovery!

So long, Boxcars. We sure enjoyed your music.