Calling After Me video from No Time Flatt

West Tennessee’s No Time Flatt has released a music video for the first single from their upcoming independent album, the second such in the band’s four year tenure.

In that short time they have twice been named Bluegrass Band of the Year by the Tennessee Music Awards, while performing regularly throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

The music video is for the record’s title track, Calling After Me, a Civil War ballad written by NTF bass player Patrick Cupples and sung by guitarist Kevin Wright. Throughout the song, and the video set off by re-enactors and battle scenes, is the thought of the narrator’s mother who is calling him to come back home. Or, as the band likes to say, “Mothers don’t choose side.”

The video was produced by Sipes Productions.

In addition to Wright and Cupples, No Time Flatt is Becky Weaver on fiddle, Steve Moore on banjo, and Kevin Keen on mandolin.

Calling After Me, the album, is set for an August 26 release, with a CD release party scheduled for the 27th near their home in Jackson, TN. The single is available now on the popular streaming and download services, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.