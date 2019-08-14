Simon Rick passes

Bluegrass lovers in central Europe are mourning this week after the sudden and tragic passing of Simon Rick on August 8 in an automobile accident in Osnabrück, Germany. He was 39 years of age.

Simon was a noted guitarist and singer who performed with musical partner Erwin van de Ven in the duo, The Old Time Hay Ride. They performed regularly in both Germany and The Netherlands, and specialized in the old time bluegrass sound with an emphasis on The Stanley Brothers. Simon and Erwin performed together since their first meeting at the European World of Bluegrass in 2010.

Here is a video of them on a version of the classic, East Virginia Blues.

He will be deeply missed throughout the European bluegrass community, and of course by his family and friends.

R.I.P., Simon Rick.