Bluegrass in the 2019 Dove Awards nominees

When the nominees for the 50th Dove Awards were announced yesterday, there were a number of bluegrass artists and writers whose names were called.

The Gospel Music Association honors all kinds of Christian and inspirational music in these awards, with bluegrass included in two separate categories among the 42 recognized.

Here are those nominees:

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

Beside The Cross – Lizzy Long, Rhonda Vincent, & Sally Berry, (writers) Fanny Crosby, Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun

Wayfaring Stranger – Jeff & Sheri Easter, (writer) Traditional

Shame On Me – Joseph Habedank, (writers) Jason Cox, Joseph Habedank, Michael Boggs

I Saw the Light (feat. Sonya Isaacs) – Josh Turner, (writer) Hank Williams Sr.

Dive (feat. Ricky Skaggs) – Steven Curtis Chapman, (writer) Steven Curtis Chapman

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

I Serve a Savior – Josh Turner, (producer) Kenny Greenberg

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman, (producers) Brent Milligan, Steven Curtis Chapman

Favorites: Revisited by Request – The Isaacs, (producers) Ben Isaacs, The Isaacs

Winners will be announced during the Dove Awards Show on October 15 at the Allen Arena on the Lipscomb University campus in Nashville starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now online.

The complete list of 2019 nominees can be viewed on the Dove Awards web site.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees.