California video from Steve Martin and The Steeps

Steve Martin and The Steep Canyon Rangers have a new single, one Steve wrote called California, which he tells us they did “just for fun.”

Of course, it has a comic twist, but all in all, this is a serious song about someone who has run off to California and is hoping his true love will come and to join him there. In some ways, it sounds like the music he has written for the Broadway stage, with the eclectic mix of bluegrass, old time, and contemporary pop that has been his trademark since embracing the music business in earnest this past dozen years or so.

They have created this clever lyric video to introduce the song, just released today.

California is available now from Rounder Records wherever you stream or download music online.