California Report: Billy Pitrone of Bean Creek talks new release and more

I caught up with Billy Pitrone, the guitarist, lead singer, and songwriter for Bean Creek, at his ditch-side camp at the CBA Fathers Day Festival. Billy is a multi-year winner of the Northern California Bluegrass Society’s male vocalist of the year and is known to sing ‘em like he was there.

Hey Billy, congrats on the Home Again release. Tell us about the heartfelt title track you co-wrote with your brother Michael.

The title track, Home Again, is a song that I found in some paperwork I was going through. The song was written by my dear brother who died several years ago. I come from a family of pretty fair singers, and my brother Michael always loved Emmylou Harris and knew her songs. He wrote the song while trying to learn guitar late in life. I found the song that I had not heard, but the words with chord changes were there. I wrote the melody and it came together quickly. It has just as quickly become a band and crowd favorite.

This is Bean’s Creek’s third recording, fill us in on the history of the band.

This band had its beginning at Dennis English’s house in Santa Cruz in 1999 or 2000, at a jam I was invited to by Matt Bohn, the Bass Doctor. I met Pete Hicks and Rob Horgan, and the four of us decided we wanted to do all traditional style bluegrass. We are all very close in age, and just found a musical connection based on ass-kicking bluegrass music. Sarah was the easy and logical choice for bass, she owns that place now.

The overall sound captures Bean Creek very well. Was it recorded over time or pretty quickly in a few sessions?

We did the recording with Matt Dudman at the controls over a few sessions, give or take. He treated us very well and we went with Matt on the strength of his CD he made with his band, Matt and George and the Pleasant Valley Boys.

Matt also shared a producer credit. Was that mostly while in the studio or also some in advance while working out the material.

We asked Matt to give us input at any time because he knows us, he has watched the band over the years, and we respect his opinion. He is mad for bluegrass music.

Where can people purchase or listen to the release?

We are working on getting the CDs available on CDBaby but that might take a few days. Right now, people can pick up a copy at our gigs (Phil’s Fish Market and Sam’s BBQ – see gig page on our website), or they can shoot us a note at info@beancreekbluegrass.com, along with their address and we can send them a CD via snail mail. Other digital availabilities are being worked on currently!

I like the mix of covers, originals on Home Again. You don’t sway too far from the bluegrass fold except for that wacky song, Hawaii.

We started work on this CD to have a picture of the band at this time, and to give our fans and listeners some favorites of theirs, and some new originals. Hawaii is not anywhere near bluegrass music, but has always been a crowd pleaser. I thought it might turn into a free trip to Kauai.

I like that song, 500 Spring Street. Tell us about that.

That’s a song by the Barton Brothers out of Virginia from the early ’70s. I got that from Henry Ward who collects old bluegrass albums on vinyl.

That’s a great lyric “As they marched me down the hallway to myself.”

Yeah, that’s the best prison song I ever heard. The Bartons are kinda like the Stanleys, who we love. Anybody like that, the Gillis Brothers or the Paisleys, we like them too. The strength of Stanleys was when they went into the studio, there was no messing’ around and they had something to say. They were professional and prepared unlike some recordings you hear where you have to wonder if they even rehearsed for the session.

What’s got your attention right now?

Well, we just finished the new Bean Creek recording, so finalizing that. The band is kind of separated geographically. With me and Sarah in Santa Cruz and the boys an hour or more away, it can be a challenge getting together to make it happen.

You’re got such a pure country sound. Where did that come from?

I grew up in a large Italian family in Cleveland. My dad was a disc jockey and had a voice very much like mine. He owned a nationality station WXEN, and he had the Italian hour show. All of the kids could sing, so we would sing these old 1890s songs with our parents.

Did your mom or dad or siblings play any instruments?

No one but me in nine kids played a stringed instrument. My sister played piano a little until we burned the thing during an extremely cold Ohio winter.

When did you start playing music?

I got my first guitar when I was young. Then at 13, I became a roadie which was a lot of fun.