The life, legacy, and untimely death of Roy Lee Centers

Lennie was in the car half asleep, and soon saw his dad running out of the house. Billy and Geraldine came out, with Billy firing a gun. Billy Hurst was a bonded deputy. Roy Lee went to the road, and Billy told Geraldine to get Lennie and put him in his truck. They pulled out onto the road, and when the headlights shown on Roy Lee, Billy told him he was under arrest and to get into the truck.

A scuffle ensued inside the truck. Billy Hurst kept hitting Roy Lee with his .38 caliber pistol. A report in a 2003 publication said Roy Lee told Billy Hurst “stop hitting me you’re going to knock my eyeball out of my head.” There is no proof of this, and Lennie said that was completely false. Billy Hurst was wearing a big diamond ring, and coroner Frank Fletcher did testify that during the beating the ring had burst Roy’s eyeball. In the 2003 report, the writers claimed they were headed to Elkatawah, an isolated dead end road. False as well. The article also got the name of the road wrong. They reported Townbranch Road, but it was Town Line Road. Prior publications also reported a snub nose .38, also false. It was a 6 inch barrel .38. Nevertheless, Roy knew this was not going to end well.

At some point on the way Roy grabbed the steering wheel, stepped on the gas, and caused the truck to go over an embankment into Cane Creek, right in front of Denver McKnight’s house. Lennie recalled his Dad seeing a street light, and thinking this would be a good place to upset the truck, hoping someone would come out to see what the ruckus was. Lennie believes that his dad was worried Billy was going to kill them both, and was trying to give his son an opportunity to run. After the truck wrecked in Cane Creek, Geraldine ran to Denver McKnight’s house. Lennie climbed up the bank to the road. He recalled Roy and Billy fighting on the creek. Roy had knocked Billy down and had him by the neck holding him under the water. Lennie remembered seeing bubbles coming from the water, then Roy let him up to get air.

Even under the threat of a drunk madman, Roy showed mercy. Roy got up and sat on a rock in the Creek, trying to gather himself. It was then that he was shot. Roy Lee had been shot and pistol-whipped in Cane Creek off of Town Line Road. Roy was shot three times, once in the leg above the knee and twice in the face, and pistol-whipped. According to the autopsy, he had succumbed to blunt force trauma to the head. He was pistol-whipped so badly, the gun would no longer fire. Despite rumors of a shootout, Roy Lee Centers was unarmed. On May 2, 1974, at 29 years old, Roy Lee Centers passed away face down in Cane Creek. During the funeral, Lennie noticed a piece of flesh on his father’s right pinky missing. We believe that this is where the first shot was fired at Billy Hurst’s house.

Rumors stirred about the funeral. Some had said Ralph paid for the wake and burial. This is also false. Ralph did, however, offer to have Roy taken to the Hills of Home Stanley family cemetery and offered to pay for the burial. The family declined as they wanted him close to home. Here is the truth. After Roy Lee’s murder, Bobby Osborne approached Lucille and said he wanted to help. He explained to Lucille that the times that Ralph had performed on the Grand Ole Opry, Ralph had payed into a trust for circumstances such as this. The entire funeral was paid for by the trust.

A trial was held in Jackson County. Many believe Billy Hurst was connected politically in Breathitt County. He served only 34 days for the murder and claimed self-defense. 12 year old Lennie testified, but was instructed to answer either yes or no to questioning. No testimony of events would be allowed by him. Are you convinced of corruption yet? Hurst was released on shock probation. A funeral was held in Jackson, Kentucky, where Roy’s body lay in wake for two days, while thousands passed to pay their respects. In attendance were Ralph, his wife, Jimmie, Keith Whitley, and Keith’s mom and dad, Elmer, and Faye Whitley. After the funeral, the five of them met at a diner in Jackson for lunch, the Country Inn. During lunch, Ralph and Elmer were discussing what Ralph was going to do for a lead singer. Elmer looked at Keith and said, “I think I might know a feller who is interested.”

The family had planned on filing a civil suit against the Hurst family. Ricky Skaggs approached the Centers family about getting a high powered attorney out of Washington, DC. Lucille was told she had to use an attorney within the county of Breathitt. More hogwash and political corruption. A suit was never filed and despite reports in a 2003 publication that the family had received $25,000-$50,000, the family never got a dime. Not one red cent. Two years after the murder, when Lucille received death threats to herself and her children, she moved, relocating to neighboring Wolfe County.

Billy Hurst had three sons. They all have become upstanding men. They were raised by their mother and grandparents, and kept from the wrath of Billy Hurst. One is a preacher. In one instance, one of the boys had a banjo that Lennie’s son, Roy loved. The young man gave it to Lennie’s son. The Centers family have made peace with Billy’s boys.

There are many more details and rumors surrounding Roy’s passing. Lennie Centers and Teresa Cress are in the process of writing a book about Roy Lee’s life and death. I only included highlights to protect the family’s privacy, and to preserve what I believe is the legacy of one of the greatest lead singers bluegrass has ever known, Roy Lee Centers.