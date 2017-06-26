Brady Wallen to Clay Hess Band

The Clay Hess Band has announced that Brady Wallen will begin touring with them on banjo, effective immediately.

Brady is from Williamsburg, KY, and is currently studying in the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University. He spent the prior semester as part of their Pride Band, an honors band selected and led by program director Dan Boner.

Clay feels that Wallen will suit the band well.

“We are happy to have Brady joining us. He is a great player we think his style will fit us like a glove.”

He joins Clay on lead guitar and vocals, Clay’s son Brennan Hess on guitar, Irl Hees on bass, Dustin Frame on mandolin, and Ray Cossin on fiddle.

The band is currently in the studio finishing up a new project which they hope to release before the end of this year.

You can follow their schedule online.