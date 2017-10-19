Brad Hudson’s Next New Heartbreak coming November 3

Pinecastle Records has announced November 3 as the release for Next New Heartbreak, their debut project with singer and multi-instrumentalist Brad Hudson.

The North Carolina native is currently working as reso man with Sideline and, over the years, his career has found him working bluegrass, Gospel, and country gigs. Still a young man, Brad has toured with Jeff & Sheri Easter, The Larkins, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and both Dolly and Randy Parton. He has also done a stint  at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN.

These days Hudson has his eye on bluegrass with Next New Heartbreak, and his label has released the title track as a single ahead of the album. It’s a bluesy, up-tempo waltz number, very much in the bluegrass tradition, that should find some traction on the charts.

Pinecastle also created this teaser video from the album with snippets of several tracks, including one sung as a duet with Dolly Parton, Appalachian Memories.

Pre-orders for Next New Heartbreak are available now online.

