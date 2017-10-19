Back Home Feelin’ Again video from Donna Ulisse

Mountain Home Music has released a new music video for Donna Ulisse, from her current album Breakin’ Easy.

The songs is Back Home Feelin’ Again, written by Donna and Marc Rossi, and while it’s not actually the title cut, it should be. The lyrics describe the exact image of Ulisse on the album cover, sitting on the front porch, and enjoying all the aspects of home that make it the place we all long to be.

She is assisted on the recording by the members of her touring band, The Poor Mountain Boys (Greg Davis on banjo, Rick Stanley on harmony vocals), plus Harry Clark on mandolin, David Johnson on fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Tim Surrett on bass.

This is the official premiere of the video, and it’s definitely a feel good song. See if you agree.

Breakin’ Easy is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold, Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct.