Annie music video premiere from Breaking Grass

Mississippi’s Breaking Grass has created a music video for Annie, the first single from their new album, Warning Signs.

Annie is a feel-good song about how a one-night hookup turned into a beautiful relationship, set in a wild west envirnonment. The lyrics suggest a sinister motive, but the video makes it clear that it’s all in fun. Cody Farrar and his bandmates – with their families – act out the story line on camera with plenty of dancing, an unenthusiastic pup, and even a distaff edition of the group.

Breaking Grass is Cody Farrar on guitar and lead vocals, Britt Sheffield on bass, Tyler White on fiddle, Zach Wooten on mandolin, and Jody Elmore on banjo.

Warning Signs is available now wherever you find bluegrass music online, or on CD directly from the band.