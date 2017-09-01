Brad Hudson to Wilson Pickins

Wilson Pickins Productions has signed vocalist and reso-guitarist Brad Hudson to the agency. They will assist with publicity and promotional efforts when his new album, Next New Heartbeat, hits later this fall on Pinecastle Records.

Brad has been singing and playing bluegrass since he was just a wee lad. Growing up in Raleigh, NC, he strummed a guitar while singing, and later learned to master both the banjo and resonator guitar. He’s worked as a sideman for a number of bluegrass groups, including Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and Sideline, with whom he currently tours.

While working at the Country Tonite show in Pigeon Forge, TN, he became acquainted with Dolly Parton and had the opportunity to perform with her family band. Now she has returned the favor, adding her vocal harmony to a track on his upcoming project.

Pinecastle has scheduled Next New Heartbreak for a November 3 release, and Wilson Pickins created this video with clips from the record, set against a series of photos from Brad’s music career to date.

You can find out more about Brad and his music online.