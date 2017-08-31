Billy Strings on Lost River Sessions

When Billy Strings performed last fall at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green, KY, he shot this video for Lost River Sessions before his show.

He and the guys played a live version of Meet Me At The Creek, one of the songs from his upcoming Turmoil & Tinfoil album, due September 22. You can see why this aggressive young artist is turning heads in the bluegrass world.

Lost River Sessions is a project of WKU the PBS affiliate in Bowling Green. It can be seen Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. (CT) and at 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. You can hear the radio version of the show on the first Thursday and Saturday of each month. Archived programs can be viewed online.