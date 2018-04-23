Borrowed Tyme to Bonfire Recording – new single released

Bonfire Recording Company has announced the signing of Indiana bluegrass band Borrowed Tyme to the label. Located in Greenville, SC, Bonfire is owned by Pinecastle Records and is their home studio.

A debut album from the band is due from Bonfire in July. The self-titled project will feature a mix of bluegrass favorites and Borrowed Tyme originals. It is being produced by Tony Wary, guitarist with Pinecastle Records artists Blue Mafia, who has also signed a deal with Bonfire to produce a number of new records for them.

He says the partnership is a good one for him.

“I’ve been with Pinecastle Records for several years. When given the opportunity to do the same with Bonfire Recording Studio, I jumped at the offer! An awesome studio space, people that care about the artist, top notch equipment with great artists and engineers. Looking forward to working there for many years!”

He also speaks quite highly of Borrowed Tyme and their work on this first album.

“They have grown as a band and I couldn’t have been happier with their performance on this project. If you want good traditional grass with originals written by the band, this is the perfect CD for you.”

Borrowed Tyme is Roger Brown on mandolin, Josh Wood on banjo, Dan Canerday on guitar, and Rick Wilson on bass.

A first single is available now from the group’s bandcamp page. It’s their arrangement of Little Bessie, one of the most popular death ballads in bluegrass and old time music. It’s been famously recorded by a who’s who of artists, including The Country Gentlemen, The Stanley Brothers, The Blue Sky Boys, Ricky Skaggs, J.D. Crowe, Roscoe Holcomb, and many others. There are few more lonesome in the repertoire, and Borrowed Tyme puts their mark on it with even more vocal part movement than did the Gentlemen in their landmark recording from 1961, plus some overhanded guitar.

Little Bessie is available to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct.

Look for the Borrowed Tyme album July 6 from Bonfire Recording.