Nu-Blu in Flat Rock, MI

Posted on by John Lawless

The Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, Michigan has hosted many of the great bluegrass acts in its storied history. Bill Monroe, Charley Waller, The Osborne Brothers, The Lonesome River Band, and Rhonda Vincent are just a few.

This past Saturday, a new generation of traveling bluegrass musicians took the Flat Rock stage. Nu-Blu from North Carolina is the one of the young bands playing the bluegrass music circuit. Carolyn and Daniel Routh have brought two recent college graduates on board. Calder Baker is from the ETSU bluegrass music program and Justin Harrison comes from the Morehead State program.

Watch for Nu-Blu in your area. They will entertain you.

  • Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Calder Baker with Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Carolyn Routh with Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Justin Harrison with Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Daniel Routh with Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Nu-Blu at the Huron Valley Eagles Club in Flat Rock, MI (4/21/18) - photo © Bill Warren

