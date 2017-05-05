Bonnie Goodbye drops from Carolina Blue

Poor Mountain Records has released a debut single from their upcoming project with Carolina Blue.

It’s a real barn burner of a track, written by J. Dutton, called Bonnie Goodbye. Tim Jones sings lead and plays mandolin, with Bobby Powell on guitar, Reese Combs on bass, and James McDowell on banjo. Guest David Johnson handles the triple fiddles on the intro though Merl Johnson is their regular fiddler.

Here’s a taste…

Radio programmers can download the track now from Airplay Direct. The full album, Sounds Of Kentucky Grass, is due June 13.