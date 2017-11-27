Mitch Meadors to Caney Creek

Ohio based Caney Creek has had a change in the lineup as long-time mandolin player, Dave Prater, has announced he will be retiring from the band.

Dave had this to say on his Facebook page:

“I have come to the decision, after 40 plus years playing, I am joining my brother Mike in retirement. I want to thank everyone for the great memories and everyone’s friendship. I’ve had a wonderful time and made many, many, friends. I wish everyone the best. I’m going to just enjoy life. I love you guys very much. Thank you for everything.”

Dave, and his brothers Mike and Troy, played for many years as the Prater Brothers. Their style of hard driving, Stanley-style bluegrass was legendary in Ohio.

Caney Creek lead singer, Chris Smith, had this to say on Dave’s announcement:

“Dave has been one of my best friends for as long as I can remember. A lot of memories and some great music were made. When I was a young boy. The Prater Brothers bluegrass band could not be beat. Their music touched my soul, and many other souls in our area. When those boys stepped on the stage, you had better hang on to your seat. We in the band wish Dave all the best!”

Mitch Meadors Jr. is the son of well-known banjo man Mitch Meadors. Mitch Sr. has his own line of banjo’s, which Joe Dean of Doyle Lawson is playing, and also the famous Platemate for guitars. He also has a line of tone rings that are top notch.

Mitch Jr is an accomplished mandolin, banjo, and guitar picker. Mitch played with his family’s Gospel band, then went on to play on and off with various bands in the Northeast Ohio area.

“We’re all excited to pick with Mitch, he’s a powerhouse picker” Smith says.

Everyone can see Caney Creek in January at Larry Efaw’s Bluegrass in Super Class bluegrass show in Perrysburg, OH January 12-13, 2018, as Mitch plays his second show with the boys. Caney Creek’s long-awaited CD, Cool Kentucky Rain, will be released and available to the public the weekend of Bluegrass in Super Class. A CD release party is being planned for Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at The Holiday Inn French Quarter, Perrysburg, OH.

Dave will still play a few shows with Dana Cupp and the Barstool Boys on December 16th, 2017 at the historic Huron Valley Eagles in Flat Rock, MI, and at next year’s Mansfield Jamfest.