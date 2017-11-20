Bluegrassers step in to help Ernie Thacker

Auction items and checks may be mailed to:

Ernie Thacker Benefit

P.O. Box 686

Sparta, TN 38583

The show will feature Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver and a special set of Tony Rice music by Josh Williams and the Rage. Other guests may be added to the bill.

“There are so many people who offered to come and participate,” she said.

Rhonda crossed paths with Ernie years ago when he toured with Ralph Stanley. Though she hasn’t seen him in a while, she knew immediately that she needed to help because “it’s a fellow bluegrass musician.”

Other benefit shows are in the discussion stages and a crowdfunding effort is underway to help exceed the $15,000 that Ernie asked for to pay for his casket, the funeral service and other expenses.

The Youcaring.com fundraiser, organized by Ernie Evans, had raised $4,350 of its $20,000 goal by 3:00 p.m. Friday. Details are available online.

The fundraising efforts won’t take away the sadness or save Ernie’s life – that’s up to a higher power than us. But they can give Ernie some peace of mind and the knowledge that some of the many lives he touched with his music are now helping him.