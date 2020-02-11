Bluegrass Underground launches 4th of July festival

Skip to content
The Caverns in Grundy County, TN have announced this morning the launch this year of the Bluegrass Underground 4th of July Weekend Festival.
The festival will be held on the same underground stage that is used for the filming of
Bluegrass Underground, aired on PBS stations all over the US. This year, you can spend the Independence Day weekend enjoying the cooler subterranean temperatures along with great bluegrass music from Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, The Grascals, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, The Cleverlys, Sister Sadie, Iron Horse, and The Volunteer String Band.
Music fans have been flocking to The Caverns for several years now since Bluegrass Underground moved their production facilities to Pelham, TN, located about 90 minutes from Nashville and about an hour from Chattanooga. And people have long asked about hosting a multi-day festival on the site.
This year it will happen, with The Caverns also offering on-site camping for the first time. Above ground, music lovers can find great food and drinks, plus a 24 hour pickin’ tent for jammers, or make the trek down to the concert area deep in the earth to hear the concert. Fireworks will be provided as well to make it a true 4th of July celebration.
The festival will run July 4-5, with single day passes starting at $60. Multiple weekend packages with reserved seating will also be available.
Todd Mayo,
Bluegrass Underground creator/co-producer and owner of The Caverns, says,“The Caverns has grown so much since we first opened in 2018. We’re excited to open our campgrounds and welcome music fans for a full weekend of nothing but Bluegrass music.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10:00 a.m. (CST)
online. What a great idea for a Valentines Day gift!
