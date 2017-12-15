Bluegrass Today introduces a new Gospel bluegrass chart

In addition to our new Grasicanna chart added last week, Bluegrass Today has also launched a Weekly Gospel Airplay Chart alongside our longstanding weekly and monthly bluegrass airplay charts. The Gospel chart will measure radio play for newly-released bluegrass Gospel projects on terrestrial and satellite radio.

As a syndicated broadcaster himself, Bluegrass Today CEO Terry Herd felt that the important contribution of bluegrass Gospel music deserved its own tracking system in our industry.

Starting out with a ten place report, we will publish the Weekly Gospel Airplay Chart each Friday along with our other two, and the monthly Bluegrass Airplay Chart at the beginning of each month. Individual tracks will be reported for projects released within the past 18 months.

If you have a new release that figures into either the bluegrass, bluegrass Gospel, or Grassicana genres, please be sure we know about it. CDs can be sent to our Brentwood address for chart purposes.

Any broadcasters who would like to report to any of our charts can fill out the form at the bottom of this page.