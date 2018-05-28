Bluegrass Today would like to wish all of our American readers a happy Memorial Day! We hope you are able to spend some time with your family to enjoy the day, and reflect a bit about the many sacrifices borne on our behalf by those who have served in uniform.

As a tribute, here is a video Ted Lehmann shot at Gettysburg a few years ago of the US Navy Band Country Current doing bluegrass instrumental versions of all the military service anthems.

As they always say on stage, stand when you hear your anthem!