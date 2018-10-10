Mountain Song Festival raises record amount for charity

The Steep Canyon Rangers are delighted to report that they raised a record amount of money for their local Boys & Girls Club with their 2018 Mountain Song Festival in Brevard, NC. Each year, the festival is hosted by the band in the town where they live as a thank you to the community that has welcomed and supported them over recent years.

Specifically, the festival benefits the Cindy Platt Boys & Girls Club of Transylvania County, named in honor of Steeps guitarist Woody Platt’s mom. For the past 13 years, top entertainers in bluegrass and Americana music have performed at the festival, with proceeds donated to the Club.

As their mission statement reads…

Mountain Song Festival was created to bring the best in acoustic music including bluegrass, newgrass, old time, folk, jazz and traditional mountain music, as well as the many branches that stem from it, to our community and to further encourage music in our everyday lives. Mountain Song strives to promote cultural tourism and environmental awareness for a positive impact on our community while utilizing the Brevard Music Center in Brevard, NC, as a world-class venue.

Mountain Song Festival was inspired by our youth and was developed to help fund the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County.

Following this year’s festival, held September 7-9, Woody was able to present a check for $100,000 to the staff of the Boys & Girls Club to continue their work with youngsters 5-18 years old. It is the largest amount they have been able to donate since the festival launched in 2005.

Well done all!