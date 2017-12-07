Bluegrass in Vegas, baby, at Bender Jamboree

What’s better than a luxury vacation in Las Vegas? A luxury vacation with bluegrass!

And that’s exactly what the folks with the Bender Jamboree have promised for April 2018 with four days of top bluegrass and Americana acts at the Plaza Hotel and Casino. If gaming is your thing, they are even throwing in two free nights in the early bird packages so you can tumble the dice, or lounge by the pool before or after the music.

The festival is going all out for their first year, with headliners like The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon, and Billy Strings performing on multiple stages. Panel discussions with artists and others are scheduled during the day, with all sorts of VIP options available to ticketholders.

The theme of the Bender Jamboree is “everything an elevator ride away,” something familiar to attendees of indoor bluegrass festivals. But the difference here is the added Vegas experience, a perfect lure for fans of progressive acoustic music whose family members or loved ones may not share the passion. They can enjoy the casino and shopping options offered in town, while you dig on the tunes.

At this time, there are no single day tickets being offered, and Jamboree tickets are only available with room packages. There is an age limit of 21 and over, and no pets are allowed.

Full details are available on the Jamboree web site, including the full artist list and the many room packages available.