Winter Wonderland from Monroe Crossing

Monroe Crossing also has a new Christmas project released this holiday season. It’s called Winter Wonderland, and as a band from Minnesota, that’s something they know a little about!

This marks their 16th album in 17 years, featuring a dozen Christmas favorites and a pair of new songs from fiddler Lisa Fugile. There are hymns dating back hundreds of years, and popular songs from the 1950s and ’60s that appeared on television and the movies. And a powerful banjo number whose name is the only thing that really associates with wintertime.

The rest of Monroe Crossing includes Derek Johnson on guitar, Matt Thompson on mandolin, Mark Anderson on bass, and David Robinson on banjo. They work a full time schedule, performing all across the US. In fact they have a big southern tour coming up after Christmas, hitting Florida, Georgia, and Alabama while the snow will be piling up in the Twin Cities.

A full track listing for Winter Wonderland follows:

Winter Wonderland

There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays

It’s Christmas Time

Blue Christmas

Joy to the World

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

Christmas Time Is Near

The Mitten

Sledd Ridin’

O Holy Night

Let It Snow

Linus & Lucy

Sound the Bells

Go Tell It on the Mountain

The album is available for ordering from the band web site.