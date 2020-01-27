Bluegrass Grammy goes to Michael Cleveland for Tall Fiddler

Michael Cleveland has been named as the 2020 Grammy winner for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 release on Compass Records, Tall Fiddler.

The album features the fiery fiddle along with a superstar band of bluegrass artists, like Sam Bush, Travelin’ McCoury’s, and Dan Tyminski plus guitar master Tommy Emmanuel and Michael’s touring band, Flamekeeper.

Cleveland was on hand to accept the award in person.

Congratulations to Michael for this prestigious award from his peers in the music industry.