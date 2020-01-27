Bluegrass Grammy goes to Michael Cleveland for Tall Fiddler

Posted on by John Lawless

Michael Cleveland accepts his 2020 Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album – photo by Catherine McBride

Michael Cleveland has been named as the 2020 Grammy winner for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 release on Compass Records, Tall Fiddler.

The album features the fiery fiddle along with a superstar band of bluegrass artists, like Sam Bush, Travelin’ McCoury’s, and Dan Tyminski plus guitar master Tommy Emmanuel and Michael’s touring band, Flamekeeper.

Cleveland was on hand to accept the award in person.

Congratulations to Michael for this prestigious award from his peers in the music industry.

  • Michael Cleveland accepts his 2020 Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album
  • Michael Cleveland accepts his 2020 Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album
  • grammy2

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today