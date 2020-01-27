Big Bill Johnson video from Nick Chandler and Delivered

The 615 Hideaway Entertainment label in Nashville has released a pair of videos to promote their debut single for Nick Chandler and Delivered, Big Bill Johnson.

It’s a wild west number Nick wrote about a lawman, Johnson, on the trail of a gang of train robbers. Chandler sings the lead and plays mandolin, with Spencer Hatcher on banjo, Gary Trivette on bass, and Hudson Bosworth on guitar.

Here’s the first video, a performance of the track…

… and the second, where Nick and the guys – and a special guest – talk about the story behind the song.

Big Bill Johnson is available to radio programmers now via AirPlay Direct. It will be offered on all the popular streaming and download sites this Friday, January 31.