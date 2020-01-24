Let’s Make A Memory from Aaron Bibelhauser

Aaron Bibelhauser has released a new single today, the third from his upcoming album, Lovin’ and Leavin, A Bluegrass Tribute to Mickey Clark.

Clark was a fellow Lousivillian songwriter, and Aaron had long wanted to do a bluegrass project featuring Mickey’s songs. It’s a bit of a change of pace for Bibelhauser, who has previously made a mark recording his own original compositions, but after losing his songwriting buddy to cancer in 2018, he decided that the time was right to make it happen.

This latest single is one called Let’s Make A Memory, arranged as a raucous, up-tempo grasser with Aaron on banjo and lead vocal, Will Owen Gage on guitar, Sam Bush on mandolin, and Chris Douglas on bass.

His two previous singles, Wyoming Child and Ride This Road, both did well on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, so you can expect to hear this one soon on your favorite station.

The full record is due to hit in late February, but all three singles are currently available at the popular streaming and download sites, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.