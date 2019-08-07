Bluegrass and Jeeps this weekend in Toledo

I think that we can all agree that every promoter, venue, band, and fan wants to get bluegrass in front of more people.

About a year and a half ago an idea began to take shape in southeast Michigan. Three guys with a common interest in bluegrass music put together a plan for a local bluegrass radio show. The three guys were: Mark Gaynier – promoter of the Milan Bluegrass festival and owner of the KC Campground; Ralph Mahalak Jr. – from the Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Superstore in Monroe, MI; and Jeff Tuttle – DJ at 98.3 Nash Icon in Monroe.

Bluegrass Time with Jeff Tuttle and Friends was born in May of 2018. This past May the first anniversary of the show was celebrated with a free concert at the Superstore featuring Dave Adkins. All of who know Dave’s bigger-than-life personality know what a big hit he was. He drove a Jeep thru the obstacle course to the delight of the audience.

Dave performed at the Milan Bluegrass Festival this past weekend, along with many other national touring bluegrass bands. The following weekend – August 9, 10, and 11 – the Monroe Superstore is putting on Jeep Fest in Toledo. Last year Jeep Fest drew around 60,000 people. Dave Adkins and Breaking Grass are scheduled to play during the Fest, along with Summer & Bray. Both of these events provide fun family entertainment and there is no charge to attend.

This will be the first time Jeep Fest has included bluegrass music, so we hope everyone will turn out and show the folks at the Superstore that we love it!



Support your local music venues.