Blue Summit takes top prize at Northern CA Bluegrass Awards

The winners of the Northern California Bluegrass Awards were announced over this last weekend by the Northern California Bluegrass Society during their annual Bluegrass on Broadway celebration in Redwood City.

The awards recognize performers in the central and northern parts of the state, as well as those who contribute to the music off the stage. The January 26 event was their 12th annual awards presentation.

Top honors were congregated within the young band, Blue Summit, who were named Best Bluegrass Band. Members also took the guitar, mandolin, and vocal awards. Notable bandmates AJ Lee and Sullivan Tuttle had performed for many years with California prodigy, Molly Tuttle, who is Sullivan’s older sister.

And the complete list of 2019 winners are:

Best Bluegrass Band – Blue Summit

Best Male Vocalist – Sullivan Tuttle

Best Female Vocalist – AJ Lee

Best Banjo Player – Sonia Shell

Best Mandolin Player – AJ Lee

Best Guitar Player – Sullivan Tuttle

Best Dobro Player – Jim Mintun

Best Fiddle Player – Pete Hicks, Mark Wardenburg (tie)

Best Bass Player – Lisa Burns, Paul Knight (tie)

Lifetime Unsung Heroes awards were given to Colleen Conley, live sound engineer; Brenda Hough, longtime reviewer for the NCBS publication, Bluegrass By The Bay and CBA’s Bluegrass Breakdown, and volunteer leader; association leader and volunteer Mike Fisher; and festival volunteers Darlene Janine Walker and Linzy Hill.

Debbie Weiner was honored for her many years of service to both the Good Old Fashioned Bluegrass Festival and the Bluegrass On Broadway Festival, as was Randy Weisendanger for his assistance with heavy set up at multiple regional events.

Congratulations to all the winners and honorees!