Turnberry Management announces new clients for 2019

Keith Barnacastle, principal with Turnberry Records & Management, has announced a number of new bluegrass clients he will be representing in 2019.

Coming on board are Rebekah Long, No Time Flatt, The Kody Norris Show, and The Bluegrass Outlaws. Each act brags of an established career in bluegrass, with multiple recordings under their belts.

Kody Norris is surely among the greatest entertainers in our music. His high energy, super traditional bluegrass takes his audience back to its very earliest days in the mid-20th century. From the shiny suits to the heartfelt original songs, he always brings everything he’s got to the stage.

Rebekah Long offers a more contemporary bluegrass sound, with a band chosen to accentuate her unique songs and smooth voice. Bluegrass fans know Rebekah as sister to Lizzy Long of the Little Roy & Lizzy Show.

The Bluegrass Outlaws bring mash-style grass from West Virginia, headed up by the husband-and-wife team of Chris and Becky Webb Monk. A relatively new group, they hit the scene by winning the SPBGMA Band contest their first time on stage.

No Time Flatt is a quintet from west Tennessee who have a mainstream, contemporary bluegrass sound. They are working now on their second recording project.

They join Keith’s existing clients, Christian Davis and Philip Steinmetz.

You can learn more about all these professional touring acts on the Turnberry Management web site.