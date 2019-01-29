Livewire from Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes

Travianna Records has released a debut single from Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes, an acoustic Americana act from Asheville, NC.

It’s a fast-moving bluegrass number Eisenman wrote called Livewire, a road story about the frenetic life of a traveling musician. Aubrey sings and plays bass, supported by her husband, Justin, on guitar, and John Duncan on fiddle.

Mark Hodges of Travianna says of his recent signees…

“There’s something about their sound that’s really different. When you hear them play it sounds very familiar, but then you realize it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard before.”

Livewire is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

A full-length album from Aubrey & The Clydes, Bowerbird, is expected in the spring.