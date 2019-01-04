Blue Moon Rising to Mountain Fever

If you had been wondering what singer/songwriter Keith Garrett would do following the breakup of Highland Travelers, wonder no more. He has rededicated himself to Blue Moon Rising, the group with whom he first drew notice in bluegrass.

And to celebrate, the band has signed with Mountain Fever Records.

Blue Moon Rising has been in business for nearly 20 years, and has six previous albums in their catalog. Based around the songs written by Keith and bandmate Chris West, they developed a reputation for quality material and a solid Kentucky bluegrass sound. Justin Jenkins is on banjo, West on guitar, Garrett on mandolin, Tim Tipton on bass, Brandon Bostic on reso-guitar, Randall Massengill on guitar, and Tim Tipton on bass.

Garrett says that he’s happy to be back with his buddies in Blue Moon Rising, and ready to get started on a new record.

“I’m looking forward to working again with Mark and all the folks at Mountain Fever. We’re excited about this new record and the variety of material it offers. The guys in the band are some of my best friends, and hopefully our fans will enjoy the new project as much as we enjoyed recording it.”

That next album is expected within a few months. Expect more details in the coming weeks.