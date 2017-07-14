Blood Stained Bible from Chosen Road

Chosen Road has a new single release today, the first from their upcoming Poor Mountain Records album The Storm In Me, due to hit later this year.

For the single, they have chosen Blood Stained Bible, a powerful new song from Ronnie Bowman and Bob Minner. It tells the story of an army chaplain who made the Normandy landing in the D-Day invasion during WWII.

Jonathan Buckner, Chosen Road guitarist and bandleader, says that the song touched him deeply as soon as he heard it.

“When Bob sent me the song I was absolutely floored. My grandfather made the D-Day invasion on Utah Beach. D-Day was also his birthday. While on the Higgins boat waiting to approach the shore an army chaplain gave him a New Testament Bible for his birthday. He survived the invasion, but was later wounded on into Germany. After laying for several hours in snow he was rescued by an army chaplain. So I definitely had some chill bumps when I heard the story in this song.”

In addition to Buckner, Chosen Road consists of Tyler Robertson on banjo, Zachary Alvis on mandolin, Jonathan Campbell on bass, and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

Blood Stained Bible is available now to radio programmers at Airplay Direct, and to consumers for download purchase online.

Look for The Storm In Me sometime this fall.