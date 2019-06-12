Between Fathers and Sons from Ralph Stanley II

Ralph Stanley II has a new single and video this week, perfect for this weekend’s Father’s Day celebrations. It’s one from his upcoming Gospel project with The Clinch Mountain Boys, Lord Help Me Find The Way.

When your father was the great Ralph Stanley, one half of the legendary Stanley Brothers, and you grew up in the shadow of the archetypal music they made, his contribution must be before you any time you perform. And II captures that beautifully in this sentiment he shares in the liner notes of the album.

“Dad, I know that you would be proud that I have made a Gospel CD because you really believed in Gospel music. I miss you and love you, and think of you every mile that I travel these days.”

The single is a poignant song, Between Fathers and Sons, written by John Barlow Jarvis and Gary Tolbert Nicholson. Taken in 3/4 time, it tells of the special relationship between dads and their boys, looking at it through the various stages of life.

In this image video, you can enjoy the track set against photos of the Stanley family over time, including II and his dad, and with his two children, Taylor and Ralph III. It’s sure to make any fan of the Stanley sound go a bit misty, especially those who have lost their own fathers in recent time.

Between Fathers and Sons will release for download purchase on Friday, June 14. Radio programmers can get it now via AirPlay Direct.

Lord Help Me Find The Way is set for a July 12 release on Stanley Family Records.