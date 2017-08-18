Better With Time video from Billy Droze

Just as he celebrates three weeks at #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, Billy Droze released a music video today for Better With Time, the opening track on his first Rural Rhythm project, To Whom It May Concern.

Shot earlier this month at a number of locations in Huntsville, AL, the video features several members of Billy’s family, including his brother, Lance, his wife, Marija, and their son, Timothy. Ronnie Bowman appears with Marija as harmony vocalists and on guitar, with Chip Gulbro on fiddle.

Droze says the song feels like a gift to him.

“I feel like Better With Time dropped right out of the sky, like it was destined to be included on the album. I initially felt this song to be my own life experience, that faith in God and perseverance will get you through all things. With the help of two close friends, veteran songwriters James Ervan Parker and Ronnie Bowman, the song was sculpted into, what I believe will be very impactful and enlightening to the listener. In other words, I think it will help many to understand It All Gets Better with Time.”

Folks in Nashville can join Billy and the Rural Rhythm crew for a CD release party at The Station Inn on August 23.