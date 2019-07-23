Better Days A Coming from Dave Adkins

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has released the first single from their next project with bluegrass powerhouse, Dave Adkins. Previous singles from Dave have spent time at #1 in both our Bluegrass and Gospel charts here at Bluegrass Today.

For this debut single, they have selected one that Adkins wrote with his wife, Katrina, Better Days A Coming. It’s a classic feel good, eyes-to-the-horizon sort of pick-me-up, but with Dave’s aggressive singing and bluesy style, it’s more of an assault that a comfy cushion!

He shared a bit about the process of creating this one…

“I love this song and the fact that my sweetie, Katrina wrote it with me. Sometimes I write as I drive and whoever is with me will take notes for me. When we travel and Katrina’s with me, we work on a lot of music. One day I was telling her my ideas, and she started adding stuff, and before you know it we had a song done. I’m tickled Mountain Fever Records picked our song for the first single from my new album.”

Better Days A Coming is available now in iTunes and Apple Music, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today