Better Days A Coming from Dave Adkins

Mountain Fever Records has released the first single from their next project with bluegrass powerhouse, Dave Adkins. Previous singles from Dave have spent time at #1 in both our Bluegrass and Gospel charts here at Bluegrass Today.

For this debut single, they have selected one that Adkins wrote with his wife, Katrina, Better Days A Coming. It’s a classic feel good, eyes-to-the-horizon sort of pick-me-up, but with Dave’s aggressive singing and bluesy style, it’s more of an assault that a comfy cushion!

He shared a bit about the process of creating this one…

“I love this song and the fact that my sweetie, Katrina wrote it with me. Sometimes I write as I drive and whoever is with me will take notes for me. When we travel and Katrina’s with me, we work on a lot of music. One day I was telling her my ideas, and she started adding stuff, and before you know it we had a song done. I’m tickled Mountain Fever Records picked our song for the first single from my new album.”

Better Days A Coming is available now in iTunes and Apple Music, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.